Technical colleges urged to manufacture own PPEs

The Education Ministry has urged technical and Teachers Training Colleges to manufacture own Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), sanitizers and detergents as they prepare to welcome back students.

Education Principal Secretary Dr. Kipsang Belio who spoke at the Narok TTC during an inspection tour of the institution’s compliance with COVID-19 management guidelines, said manufacturing own Covid-19 preventive gears could help to cut costs and fetch alternative income.

“The government does not have the resources to support colleges manufacture their own protective gears. I challenge them to see this as an income-generating activity and venture into it”. Observed the PS.

Belio who also toured Konoin TTC and Bomet University College announced that the government was ready to have all colleges re-opened provide they met the required regulations. This even as he ruled out the possibility of the government testing all learners, teachers and subordinate staff in learning institutions citing lack of capacity but instead recommended thermos screening and deployment of public health officers to monitor and respond to emerging cases.

“We have over 16,000 teachers and more than 300,000 teacher trainees in the country. It is impossible to test all of them. We instead recommend institutions to have thermos guns for regular temperature checking,” explained the PS.

He at the same time said primary and secondary schools will be reopened soon after conclusion of the ongoing education stakeholder’s consultations.