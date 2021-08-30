Technical errors costed us against Kenya Prisons,says KCB Coach

KCB women’s volleyball team qualified for Africa women’s championship after emerging runners up in the Kenya National Volleyball playoffs 2021 in Mombasa.

The Bankers put up a spirited fight beating DCI and Kenya Pipeline with straight sets wins; but played second fiddle to Kenya Prisons in the final claiming a solitary set out of the possible three.

Speaking after match, team head Coach Japheth Munala lauded his ladies saying they were in good form in the two games but attributed technical errors to their last debacle against Kenya Prisons.



“We put up a spirited fight. The ladies gave their all in the first two games but lack of concentration in the last games against Kenya Pipeline saw us lose the match. We will definitely go back to the drawing board and work on that.” Said Munala

Club captain Noel Murambi conceded defeat, but was quick to note that their focus switches to the continental event.

“We are glad we have qualified for the clubs Championships. As much as our wish was to win the title, it never happened but we remain committed going forward, ” said Murambi.

The team will join Kenya Prisons in the African Women’s Volleyball championship which will be staged in the month of March 2021 with the host country to be confirmed in January.

Prisons captain Brackcides Agala said she saw it coming despite having started the event on a low note.

“I’m happy that we got to retain the title and we have a chance to represent the country at the next year’s African Clubs Championship. We owe the win to pure hardwork and determination and also for the upcoming players who have been amazing in this event,” said the experienced former national team captain.

In the men’s category,General Service Unit defended the Kenya Volleyball Federation league men’s league title for the fourth straight after they won against local nemesis Kenya Prisons 3-1 at the Kenya Ports Authority Makande hall in Mombasa County Sunday.