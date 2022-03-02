Technical Institutes sports games return after a two year lull

Siaya Institute of Technology will host the Kenya Association of Technical Training Institutes’ western region sports games that kicks off Thursday following a two year lull occasioned by the outbreak of Covid 19.

According to the western region KATTI chairman, Daniel Randa, the three day extravaganza will bring together 27 teams from various technical training institutes in the lake region that forms zone “A” of the western circuit.

Addressing the media ahead of the event, Randa, who is also the principal of the Siaya institute of technology said that two special needs institutions will be part of the 27 teams that will display their prowess in various sporting adisciplines.

“Two special needs institutions for the deaf and blind will be represented here” said Randa adding that the sports extravaganza will entail football, volleyball and netball.

He said that the organizers have put in place necessary measures to ensure that the ministry of health protocols on Covid 19 is adhered to, key among them the requirement that all players produce full vaccination certificates.

“Nobody will be allowed into the pitches, including coaches and trainers without producing full Covid 19 vaccination certificates” he said.

Randa added that no cheering squads will be allowed into the pitches during the games adding that non-participating students have been excluded as part of the efforts to observe ministry of health protocols.

The principal said that the Kenya Association of technical training Institutes’ Sports organization was forced to host the sporting activities in two zones because of Covid, with zone “A” bringing together institutions from Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega and Vihiga counties that has 24 institutions.

Zone “B”, he said, brings together 27 institutes from Siaya, Kisumu, Nyamira, Migori, Kisii and Homa Bay counties.