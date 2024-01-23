The Government is revamping Technical and Vocational Colleges to equip the youth with skills to drive the country’s development agenda.

President William Ruto said the Government is equipping these institutions to enhance their capacity.

He added that the Government is hiring 2,000 tutors to ensure TVETs have adequate trainers.

He cited the implementation of the Affordable Housing Programme as one of the projects that will require skilled manpower.

“We want to ensure that we have a competent workforce that will implement the Plan,” he said.

He made the remarks on Tuesday during the official opening of Gilgil Technical and Vocational College, Gilgil, Nakuru County.

The President said the Government is establishing ICT hubs across the country to prepare youth for online job opportunities.

He said the government aims to secure one million online jobs for Kenyan youth.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, MPs led by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and MCAs.