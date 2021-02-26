Techno Brain receives Global Impact Sourcing Award

Techno Brain BPO ITES a subsidiary of Techno Brain Group has been awarded the Global Impact Sourcing Award (GISA) by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation.

The Global Impact Sourcing Award (GISA) recognises organisations that intentionally hire and provide career development opportunities to people who otherwise have limited prospects for sustainable employment.

Techno Brain was awarded as the only Impact Sourcing BPO Service provider in Africa alongside Indi Village -India, ECLARO -Philippines, and Career Box, an impact sourcing influencer from South Africa.

Techno Brain BPO is one of the pioneers in the industry since 2008 and has

grown organically to have a presence in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi and

Zambia.

In 2007, the Kenyan Government named Business Process Outsourcing as one of the six economic pillars identified in the Vision 2030 blueprint.

Kenya has been growing as a preferred BPO destination in the world due to progress in IT infrastructure, high literacy level, and strategic placement as an upcoming business hub for Africa.

Techno Brain Group CEO Manoj Shanker’s said The Global Impact Sourcing Award is a product of Techno Brain’s vision since its inception; to empower lives and communities across the globe.

“Receiving this award today is a very proud moment for all of us and reaffirms our commitment to providing training and employment to underprivileged people, especially the ones affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We urge other organizations to follow our example,” said Shanker.

He further affirmed Techno Brain’s commitment to see the BPO potential in Kenya fully utilized.

Techno Brain BPO Director Vinay Subbaramaiah added; “Techno Brain group has been a forerunner in advocating the concept of Impact Sourcing with a clear focus to reduce poverty through digital employment. This award places a huge responsibility on our shoulders to keep providing opportunities for people who otherwise have limited prospects for sustainable employment.”

Business Process Outsourcing is a critical pillar in bringing global opportunities for the youth in Kenya and Techno Brain BPO plans to open up county-based BPO centers.

This will reverse the rural-urban migration and create sustainable economies in the counties, in addition to talent development and contributing to the social-economic well-being in the counties.