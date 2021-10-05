Stakeholders call for adoption of emerging technologies to fight Malaria

Health stakeholders are calling for adoption of innovative and emerging technologies such as gene drive to change the focus of the war on malaria from just controlling its spread to actual elimination.

The African Institute for Development Policy and other stakeholders have urged the government to allocate adequate resources to boost initiatives by institutions in fighting malaria and improve health.

According to a 2020 World Health Organization report, in 2019, 229 million people were infected with Malaria in 87 malaria endemic countries.

The African Region recorded an estimated 215 million cases in 2019 which accounted for about 94% of cases including Nigeria (27%), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (12%), Uganda (5%), Mozambique (4%) and Niger (3%) accounted for about 51% of all cases globally.

Although milestones have been made, the persisting high rates of illnesses and deaths have called for concerted efforts towards malaria elimination.

Health stakeholders highlighted the current strategies for malaria control in Africa, focusing on vector control and drug therapy calling for adoption of innovative and emerging technologies in the war against malaria in the country.

The group stated that mosquitoes and the malaria parasite are increasingly becoming resistant to current methods, a situation which has reduced the efficacy of existing tools.

Adding that emerging transformational technologies such as genetically modified mosquitoes may be part of an integrated approach to advance from controlling the spread of malaria to eliminating it.

The stakeholders now challenging the government to allocate adequate resources to boost initiatives such as research by institutions in fighting malaria as well as improve health in the country