Technology breaks barriers for Africa’s burgeoning youth population

The youth population in Africa is experiencing unprecedented growth, with over 60% of the continent’s population under the age of 25. This demographic shift presents both challenges and opportunities. However, young people in Africa face significant hurdles, including high unemployment rates, inadequate access to quality education, and limited opportunities for personal and professional development.

According to the African Development Bank, youth unemployment in Africa stands at a staggering 14%, which is significantly higher than the global average. These systemic barriers hinder the potential of this vibrant generation and underscore the urgent need for initiatives that empower them.

In response to these pressing challenges, Nuru Trust recently held its impactful conference titled “Preparing the Youth for the Future” on October 30, 2024. This event served as a crucial platform aimed at empowering young individuals aged 16 to 30. The gathering was not only vibrant and engaging but also focused on providing attendees with essential life skills and career guidance. By equipping young people with these critical tools, Nuru Trust aims to cultivate a new generation of self-reliant leaders capable of navigating the complexities of modern society.

The conference aligned with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 4 (Quality Education), Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and Goal 10 (Reduced Inequalities). These goals emphasize the importance of inclusive education and economic opportunities for all youth, ensuring they can contribute positively to their communities. By addressing these areas, Nuru Trust is making significant strides toward fostering a brighter future for Africa’s youth.

Moreover, this initiative resonates with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which envisions a prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development. Agenda 2063 emphasizes youth empowerment as a cornerstone for achieving economic transformation and social cohesion across the continent. The recent conference highlighted how technology can play a pivotal role in this empowerment process.

One of the key features of the conference was its focus on leveraging technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), to enhance learning experiences. Participants engaged in interactive sessions that demonstrated how AI tools could streamline their studies, improve productivity, and open new avenues for innovation. This technological focus not only prepares youth for future job markets but also encourages them to become proactive contributors to their communities.

As we look toward the future, it is imperative that Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) take action by creating spaces that facilitate youth engagement and empowerment. By fostering environments where young people can learn, innovate, and collaborate, CSOs can help break down the barriers that hinder their progress. Initiatives like Nuru Trust’s conference are vital in this regard, but they must be supported by ongoing efforts from all stakeholders involved. We call upon CSOs to partner together and amplify their efforts in creating inclusive platforms that empower young people across Africa. It is essential for these organizations to collaborate, share resources, and scale up initiatives that provide meaningful opportunities for youth engagement.

At the same time, we urge young individuals to take advantage of the various spaces and platforms that already exist—whether through workshops, mentorship programs, or online resources, to develop their skills and drive change in their communities. The future is now; by working together and leveraging technology as a powerful tool for empowerment, we can ensure that Africa’s burgeoning youth population not only thrives but also leads the way toward a brighter tomorrow.