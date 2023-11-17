Technology, innovation will enrich our security — President Ruto

President William Ruto has said the Government is adopting new approaches to managing emerging security threats.

He said the Government is committed to enhancing the education of members of the security service to prepare them for the challenges of the modern world.

This investment, he noted, will focus on equipping security personnel with skills and knowledge to navigate contemporary security complexities.

He said security agencies will employ theoretically sound, evidence-based, data-driven, and innovative approaches to problem-solving.

“For a long time, the popular image of security or defense was of a sector that was not only deficient in education but had no time for ideas and certainly averse to higher learning,” he added.

He made the remarks on Friday during the inaugural graduation ceremony of the National Defence University of Kenya in Lanet, Nakuru County.

The President encouraged the graduates to elevate their skills by actively partnering with and seeking input from experts across diverse fields.

“This is how you build and sustain the capacity to prevail in the face of complex challenges,” he said.

The Head of State observed that the Government is implementing the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda as a strategy to empower the people to keep them away from illegal practices that may lead to instability.

“We know that extreme poverty and stark inequality create fertile grounds for the recruitment of embittered and frustrated young people into various forms of lawlessness,” he said.