TECNO celebrates Innovation and African Excellence at the 2025 AFCON

As the 2025 African Cup of nations in Morocco heats home stretch following the conclusion of 44 matches( 36 for group and 8 fixtures in the round of 16) TECNO hosted a gala dinner which brought over 400 delegates from across Africa, including business tycoons, media personalities, influencers, content creators, and representatives from major organizations and corporations.

The diverse delegation highlighted the unity and collaborative spirit of Africa, showcasing the continent’s growing influence and engagement with AFCON.

It also underscored TECNO’s commitment to fostering creativity and innovation across the continent and showcased the significant advancements in their AI technology.

The beloved Ella AI, already known for assisting with daily tasks, work, and homework, has been reimagined as “Ella the Coach” for AFCON.

This new identity means Ella AI can now help decode match strategies, provide daily updates, assist with stats, and even offer insights and analysis, bringing a new level of engagement and excitement to the AFCON experience.

As Africa’s biggest football tournament unfolds in Morocco, Tecno, the Official Global Partner of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 and 2027 and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has unveiled a suite of AI-powered features designed to transform how Kenyan fans watch, interpret, and share Africa’s biggest football tournament., is bringing Kenyan fans closer to the action through its enhanced artificial intelligence assistant, ELLA AI.

Reintroduced for AFCON as ELLA AI Coach, the smart assistant is designed to fit seamlessly into the daily lives of Kenyans, whether they are following matches from home, watching with friends at local spots, or catching highlights while commuting or working.

Football in Kenya is social, expressive, and deeply woven into everyday life. ELLA AI Coach reflects this reality by delivering AFCON insights that are practical, intuitive, and easy to access on Tecno smartphones.

Key features available to Kenyan users include:

Match Decoder

ELLA AI analyzes team formations, past performance, and match dynamics to provide intelligent insights into upcoming games.

For Kenyan fans who enjoy debating tactics, line-ups, and likely outcomes, Match Decoder adds informed context to football conversations at home, in matatus, offices, and watch parties.

Snap-and-Know

By simply taking a photo of a match fixture on TV, a poster, or a WhatsApp flyer, ELLA AI instantly provides accurate match details including kick-off time, date, and stadium. This feature supports Kenyans juggling work, family, and social commitments, ensuring they never miss a key AFCON match.

Daily Highlights

For fans who may not watch every match live, ELLA AI delivers concise daily summaries and key moments from completed games. Whether on a lunch break, in traffic, or between meetings, Kenyan users can stay up to date with AFCON without interrupting their routines.

StarCam

StarCam adds a playful, social layer to football fandom, allowing users to creatively place themselves alongside celebrities and public figures as if they are watching the match together.

Designed for social sharing, the feature captures Kenya’s vibrant digital culture and love for expressive storytelling around football.

While ELLA AI Coach enhances the AFCON experience, it continues to function as a reliable personal assistant for everyday life in Kenya.

From answering questions and assisting with homework to helping plan daily schedules and discover content, ELLA AI supports productivity, learning, and convenience on a single device.

By integrating AFCON features into an assistant already used for daily tasks, TECNO ensures that technology remains relevant, practical, and accessible to Kenyan users.