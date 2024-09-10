Acclaimed music producers Teddy B and Ihaji, both renowned for their significant contributions to the Kenyan and African music industry, have officially signed copyright administration agreements with IP Advisory and Management Services Ltd (IPAMS).

This strategic partnership is aimed at ensuring that both producers are fairly compensated for the commercial use of their music compositions across all platforms.

Under the terms of the agreements, IPAMS will administer the copyrights of Teddy B and Ihaji, focusing on tracking, collecting, and securing royalties from entities using their music.

The company’s role will include managing relationships with broadcasters, streaming platforms, and any commercial entities benefiting from the producers’ creative work.

Teddy B, known for his chart-topping productions, stated, “This partnership is a big move for me in securing the value of my work. With IPAMS on board, I am confident that my rights as a producer will be protected and my royalties collected.”

Ihaji, another prominent figure in Kenya’s music scene, added, “The music industry is rapidly evolving, and ensuring that creators are compensated is more important than ever. I’m excited to have IPAMS handle my copyright administration, so I can focus more on creating music.”

IPAMS specializes in protecting and managing the copyright interests of creators, ensuring they are compensated for the commercial use of their work.

The company will oversee the administration of royalties, licensing agreements, and legal compliance, making sure that Teddy B and Ihaji receive their rightful earnings from any use of their music compositions.

A spokesperson from IP Advisory and Management Services, Mr. Bernard Kioko said, “We are thrilled to work with both Teddy B and Ihaji, two of Kenya’s most talented music producers.

“Our goal is to ensure they receive the financial compensation they deserve for their contributions to the music industry.

“This partnership reflects the increasing importance of copyright protection in today’s digital and commercial landscape.”

Call to artists

IPAMS is calling on all Kenyan and African artists, producers, and songwriters to join this initiative.

By partnering with a copyright administration company, artists can ensure that they are paid for the commercial use of their music and avoid losses due to piracy and unlicensed usage.

With the growing challenges in the music industry, it is more important than ever for creators to protect their rights and maximize their earnings.

This partnership highlights the vital role copyright administration plays in safeguarding artists’ and producers’ rights, ensuring they are compensated for their creativity and talent.