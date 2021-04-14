TEDxParklands wants to inspire you to see the bigger picture.

TEDxParklands (formerly TEDxYouth@Parklands) was born out of the need to see more African stories by Africans on an African stage. Its vision has been to give Nairobi a platform to explore her ideas, dreams and ambitions. It is an annual event powered by a team of visionary young leaders, skilled in different areas and industries, all working on a voluntary basis to grow the TED and TEDx community in Kenya starting from the capital city, Nairobi.

This year’s event is scheduled for 8th May 2021, will be broadcast on the TEDx YouTube Channel. Its theme is ‘The big picture‘, relating to the realization of moving an idea from being just an idea to an actuality. The speakers lineup is an inspiring one and includes: Agnes Muthoni – Andela Director of Talent Partnerships , Andrew Alovi – Sports Entertainment Marketing Specialist, Anita Soina – Author, Founder SpiceWarriors, Chris Makena – CEO of Bold Network Africa, Dr. Chao Mbogo – Mentor, researcher and educator, Kisilu Wambua – founder of Penda Kujua, Farhia Jama – Cofounder of Holby Training Solution and Shalini Bhalla – teacher, author and motivational speaker.

The event will celebrate pioneers making power moves, brilliant people who are just getting started, and those who tirelessly show up as allies and advocates in contributing to what they envision as their ‘bigger picture’.

Tell Us What You Think