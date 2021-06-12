Teen who filmed George Floyd’s murder given award

The video was replayed around the world and sparked mass protests and a racial reckoning in the US. To many, Floyd’s death while in police custody became a symbol of police brutality – particularly against people of colour – and it sparked worldwide demonstrations for racial justice.

The footage was used as evidence at Chauvin’s murder trial earlier this year. He was later found guilty on three charges: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Also Read India records world’s highest daily COVID-19 deaths At the murder trial, she told the court that witnessing Floyd’s death had changed her life. “When I look at George Floyd I look at my dad, I look at my brother, my cousins, my uncles – because they are all black,” she said, audibly crying. “And I look at how that could have been one of them.”