Teenage pregnancy numbers exaggerated, outrageous-CAS Mwangangi

Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health Dr Mercy Mwangangi has refuted the teenage pregnancy numbers saying they are exaggerated and do not reflect the actual statistics.

“Having interrogated the data that has been circulating in the media, the Ministry of Health can authoritatively inform the country that the numbers are exaggerated, outrageous and do not reflect the actual statistics,” she said.

While addressing the media, Dr Mwangangi said that the actual number of pregnant teenagers is approximately a third of the reported cases.

On the inaccurate data, Dr Mwangangi said that it was due to teenage mothers presenting late to the clinic, when the pregnancy is advanced and that the data showcased was extrapolated from the number of antenatal clinic visits which did not represent the numeric count of teenagers presenting to the clinic.

According to CAS Mwangangi, sexual and reproductive health needs psychosocial support services and protection from Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

She noted the increase of domestic violence, teenage pregnancies and child abuse from close relatives and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

“Women and children need to be protected at all costs to prevent them from against any form of violence and abuse,” Dr Mwangangi said.

This comes after a national debate arose due to the surge of teenage pregnancies that were reported in Machakos County and the rest of the country.

Last week, the Government launched investigations into rising cases of teenage pregnancies and child abuse in the country.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary (CS) Simon Chelugui said that a multi-agency team comprising of the Children’s department, Ministry of Interior and Directorate of Criminal Investigations has been constituted to investigate the cases and bring perpetrators to book.