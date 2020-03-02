Tegla Loroupe launches environmental conservation programme

Peace Ambassador Dr. Tegla Loroupe has embarked on an environmental conservation programme of planting of bamboo seeds along water catchment areas and highlands.

Ambassador Loroupe said that the disaster that occurred late last year in West Pokot where a landslide killed several and left others displaced should be a wake-up call to conserve environment through the sensitization exercise across the region that normally receive large amounts of rainfall but has no tree cover.

Tegla said that her foundation was forced to call off peace race late last year due to the landslide disaster saying there is need to engage residents on the importance of trees.

She said that the highland parts of West Pokot especially, Lelan, Sondany, Nyarkulian and Tapach among others will benefit from the same.

The peace crusader said they target to plant hundreds of millions of seedlings this year to make use of the coming rains and that they will partner with the County Government of West Pokot and other stakeholders.

She however urged the concerned authorities to move with speed to stop the wanton destruction of trees for both timber and charcoal.

Tegla loroupe added that the conservation of water catchment areas in the highlands will ensure constant flow of water to the lowland parts for use by pastoralists.

She says failure to conserve will automatically lead to a scrambling of the resource at the lowland borders leading to inter ethnic conflicts.

West Pokot Chief Officer Water, environment and Natural resources Linus Loshelima said the County will support the initiative saying majority of those living in the highlands will greatly have their lives safeguarded.

Loshelima added that the sensitization exercise will take place in areas that were recently affected by landslides and that as a County Government they will compel every household to makes sure that they set aside land to plant trees.

They spoke at the Tegla Loroupe Peace Centre in Kapenguria where they said a bamboo factory will be set up if the set target of bamboo is reached.