Tegla Lorupe Peace Academy unveils athlete excellence programme

The Tegla Loroupe Peace Academy has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative, that seeks to give athletes an upper hand in polishing themselves for a grueling running career ahead.

Dubbed Strengthening Athlete Excellence Program, its is funded by The Agence Française de développement (AFD) and supported by Play International, Diambers Institute, and Save The Dream, ‘marks a pivotal momen’ in the academy’s rich legacy in athletics.

The programme aims at revamping the sports curriculum, upgrading training equipment, and integrating peace building and environmental modules, is set to redefine athlete development.

Academy founder Tegla Loroupe, a former women’s marathon world record holder who spoke at the launch of the programme at the Tecla Loroupe peace academy in Kapenguria West pokot said she is excited about the project’s potential impact to the upcoming athletes.

The program’s key objectives is to enhance athletic performance through a modernized curriculum and advanced coaching methods for athletics, soccer, basketball, and volleyball.

She said that with upgraded training equipment and facilities, students at the academy are poised to receive world-class training to hone their skills and excel in their respective sports.

The programme also places a strong emphasis on promoting gender equality and empowering girls through sports by providing training, awareness-raising initiatives, and fostering gender diversity, the academy aims to create a more inclusive environment where every student has the opportunity to thrive.

French ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet noted that the program embodies the spirit of collaboration and innovations.

Report by Stephen Aengwo – West pokot