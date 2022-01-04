Telkom launches T-kash App to enhance customer experience

Telkom has introduced the T-kash App, an easy-to-use application that will enable its customers to access a wider service offering on its digital financial services platform.

The T-kash App, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, the Huawei App Store as well as the Apple Store, is a strategic addition through which Telkom customers will access T-kash.

Telkom’s Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, Julius CHEPTIONY says: “The launch of the T-kash App is the culmination of extensive research on evolving customer trends, anchored on the need for simplicity, security, availability and a diversified service offering. The result is an easy-to-navigate platform that seeks to simplify a customer’s experience with respect to mobile financial services.”

The T-kash App will enable the customer to send money to a mobile wallet within the Telkom network, to an MPESA wallet and soon to an Airtel Money wallet, or to a bank account, to buy airtime and data bundles for their own Telkom line or for another Telkom customer, pay bills, as well as make withdrawals and deposits at a T-kash agent.

“Guided by the research data that we have collected during the development phase of this App and the feedback we shall continue to receive from our customers, we will be unveiling more service options in the coming months,” adds Cheptiony.

In 2021, T-kash was integrated into the government digital services platform, eCitizen, enabling T-kash customers to pay for National and County Government Services that are to be found on the Portal.

T-kash customers are now able to make digital payments for services offered by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA); Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Business Registration Service and Immigration Services. The list also includes bundled services under the Civil Registration Department, Office of the Attorney General, Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), National Construction Authority, Kenya Film Commission, National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) and the Ministries of Land and Mining. Through T-kash, entrepreneurs in Mombasa, Nyeri and Kisumu Counties can also pay for their single business permits, trade licenses and e-construction permits – a boon to Kenya’s Ease of Doing Business Program that seeks to, among other actions, further automate service delivery.

The launch of the T-kash App comes two months after Telkom, together with its partners, networks and telecommunications company Ericsson, and systems integrator NEC XON, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to add an additional 2,000 sites onto Telkom’s network, by 2023.

The nationwide rollout, is part of Telkom’s long-term network expansion strategy, announced in August 2020, when it underwent a strategic reorganisation to address the digital transformation being witnessed, as well as lay the groundwork towards the company’s long-term goal of becoming the technology partner of choice in Kenya and the region.

The company identified its fibre infrastructure, mobile network, as well as its digital financial services as areas for further investment and growth, this year and beyond. Gradually, these investments will contribute significantly to enhancing service provision and customer experience. To this end, Telkom is currently upgrading and expanding its 4G coverage and capacity in the Coast region. Other regions shall follow suit.

Mr. CHEPTIONY adds: “Access to broadband data services is a fundamental human right and it is now emerging as a daily necessity. The customer is gradually demanding more competitive and comprehensive products that address their different and ever-changing needs: digital learning, healthcare services, mobile money transactions, browsing, downloading, streaming, reading the news online, and updating their apps; actions that are now vital to everyday life.”