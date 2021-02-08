Telkom launches Valentine’s smartphones promotion

Telkom Kenya has partnered with phone vendors to offer mobile phones at accessible price points as the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the rural and urban youth customer.

As an add on, mobile phones come bundled with data offers to complement their access to the internet and their mobile lifestyles.

With affordable unlimited calling, texting and data plans, Telkom is giving its most connected customers options that take advantage of a variety of devices – in partnership with Huawei, Infinix, Xiaomi and Tecno brands, competitively priced Internet-enabled devices ranging between Ksh13,000-30,000 – in the month-long promotion.

Steve Okeyo, Telkom’s Managing Director for Consumer says: “Smartphones offer people incredible flexibility to stay connected and express their love to the people that matter most. Telkom’s Valentine’s promotion makes it easier for anyone to get select smartphones at a competitive price and keep connected.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



A rise in demand for more smart devices has been occasioned by the accelerated digital transformation that is being witnessed across the globe, and which has made more people and businesses increasingly adopt the use of automated and digitized platforms.

He adds: “Mid-level smart-feature devices constitute a huge number of phones sold in Kenya, affirming their acceptance and popularity; the promotion mark our latest effort to make it easier and more affordable for people to join the data revolution and step up to 4G, enabling them to stay connected with their loved ones not only through voice calls, but also photos, texts, social media updates and more.”

Mid-last year, Telkom unveiled its new strategic focus areas that will address the current transformational dynamic as well as Telkom’s long-term objectives, as it works towards becoming the technology company of the future.

According to the Global Mobile Economy 2019 report, mobile Internet user numbers in Africa are projected to rise to 483 million, translating to a 39% penetration rate by 2025. Overall, unique mobile subscribers on the continent are projected to rise from 456 million (in 2018) to 625 million; about half of the continent’s population, by 2025.