Tell Kenyans the truth, Muturi urges leaders

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has called out fellow competitors for the presidential seat who have been hitting the campaign trail on a daily basis, yet keep claiming they have not started campaigning.

Muturi said yesterday Kenyans are not fooled by leaders who act in one way then claim in public to be doing a different thing.

“Even children can tell when you are lying. Tell the people the truth, stop lying, what example are you setting for the young generation?” posed Muturi.

He added: “As an adult, a leader and a grown-up, you cannot stand before the people and lie in broad daylight that you are not campaigning, yet we see you daily on television and newspapers doing several rallies.”’

Muturi said he has openly kicked off his presidential campaign and will system it to the end.

The Speaker was addressing congregants at the St. Stephens PCEA Church, Kagaa, in Lari, Kiambu County, where he was a guest during the retirement ceremony of Rev David Muriithi of Kagaa parish.

Muturi’s remarks were seen to hit at Deputy President William Ruto who recently said he had not started campaigning for the presidency yet, despite his flurry of daily political rallies, especially in Mt Kennya region.

On Saturday, while speaking during a fund-raising function at Nyateko Primary School in Nyamira County, Muturi said if he won the presidential seat he would prioritise education policies aimed at empowering the young to become self-sufficient individuals in a shrinking job market.

Accompanied by Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose, Muturi said, “The national government must now rethink ways of empowering the youth. We cannothave a Youth Fund administered centrally from Nairobi, while most of the youth require empowerment are in the counties. It is time to devolve the Fund to the counties,” said the Speaker.

Also in attendance were West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi, North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamache, Nyamira Women Representative Jerusha Mongina and Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni among others.