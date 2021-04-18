An online community is making hiking great again

What is the Let’s Drift Community?

Sometime in 2018, three guys, Alex Kamau, Mwenda Kinoti and Paul came together and created a community for hikers and people who love adventure like themselves. What was their goal? To curate hikes for a small group of people called drifts. Some of the hikes the team has curated include Elephant Hill in Aberdares, Ol Oroka Ranges in Kajiado and William and Ndiuni Hills to mention a few.

How to join?

Let’s Drift is open to everyone who is an adventurer at heart. Each month, the team releasing a specially curated calendar of events that are organised according to the level of difficulty. So if you have never hiked before and would like to start, there are activities for you too. Anybody interested can either join as a subscriber or pay per drift; each drift is KSh. 1,000 but as a subscriber, you pay that same amount once for a month of activities.

When are drifts?

Drifts take place every week and every month. If you are a beginner, make sure to choose the easiest drift offered each week.

What are my options as a drifter?

If you’re unsure about going on hikes with people you don’t know, there is an option to ask for private drifts. You can contact them here.

What are the benefits?

The best reason to join a hiking community is that you get to literally Tembea Kenya. Additionally, you also get to exercise and make friends who also have the same interests as you.