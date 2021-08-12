Temperatures to dip in 10 counties including Nairobi

The cold season witnessed in most parts of the country continues to persist even after the weatherman announced that August would mark the end of the chilly conditions.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (MET) at the beginning of August forecasted warm weather conditions in several counties, with maximum temperatures expected to range between 20 and 24 degrees celsius.

But in a separate seven-day forecast this week, the department has announced that most counties will in fact receive heavy rainfall with isolated storms.

“Rainfall is expected over the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the South & Central Rift Valley, Northwest & Highlands East of the Rift Valley. Isolated storms are expected over some parts of these areas” said MET.

Rains are expected over several parts of Narok, Nyamira, Nakuru, Kericho, Nandi, Homabay, Nyeri, Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma, Kisumu, Kisii, Siaya, Bomet, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Trans-Nzoia, Muranga, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Kiambu, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, Nyandarua, Nairobi Counties and some coastal parts of Kenya.

Residents of Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka and Nairobi counties should be ready to brave the lowest temperatures of up to 05°C.

🌧️Rainfall for the next 24hrs

Rains expected over several parts of Narok, Nyamira, Nakuru, Kericho, Nandi, Homabay, Nyeri, Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma, Kisumu, Kisii, Siaya, Bomet, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Trans-Nzoia, Muranga, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Kiambu pic.twitter.com/PL4DGIDtCD — Kenya Met Department 🇰🇪 (@MeteoKenya) August 12, 2021

On August 3, a statement by the Director of Meteorological Services Stella Aura said most of the country will continue to experience sunny and dry conditions.

Slightly warmer than average temperatures were expected over much of the Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Central and Southern Rift Valley as well as the Northwestern parts of the country.

Warmer than average temperatures were also expected over the Coastal Strip, the Southeastern Lowlands, and the Northeast.

“The month of August marks the cessation of the cold season especially over the Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi County). The temperature outlook for August 2021 indicates that the Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi County) are expected to experience occasional cold/cool conditions,” she said.

The months of August and September are usually dry and precede the short rains season that kicks off in October to December.