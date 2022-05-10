Tems becomes first ever Nigerian artiste to debut on Billboard Top 100

Tems keeps breaking the glass ceiling.

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, better known by her stage name Tems, has made history by becoming the first ever Nigerian female artiste to debut on Billboard Top 100. Following her feature on Future’s hit song ‘Wait For U’ alongside Drake, Tems made her way to the number one spot on the Billboard charts this week.

‘Wait For U’ was released on Future’s album I Never Liked You on April 29th, via Freebandz/Epic Records, while its official video premiered on May 5th. The song is also Future’s second claim to the number one Billboard spot after his 2021 collaboration of the song ‘Way Too Sexy’, featuring Young Thug.

‘Wait For You’ isn’t the first time Tems appears on the Billboard charts. The Grammy-nominated singer made her appearance on the Hot 100 chart with the ong ‘Essence’; alongside Wizkid and Justin Bieber, and her collaboration with Drake titled ‘Fountains’ peaked at number 26.