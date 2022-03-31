Tems Launches ‘Leading Vibe Radio’ on Apple Music 1

The first episode airs this Saturday, April 2nd at 5:00p.m.

Nigerian singer-songwriter, producer and Apple Music Up Next alum Tems has announced ‘Leading Vibe Radio’, a new biweekly radio series airing on Apple Music’s global live-streaming radio station Apple Music 1. On ‘Leading Vibe Radio’, Tems says she will be “shining a light on women, artists, and creatives that are finding their way, finding their voice, and talking about how to be good soil—something that greatness can grow out of,” and bring Africa to the world.

The inaugural episode of Leading Vibe Radio is an introduction to Tems, her co-hosts and her new show. She answers questions from her co-manager Muyiwa and brother Tunji, and shares details, stories and thoughts about her life, her childhood, her creative process and her taste in music. The trio expands on the episode’s broad theme of ‘Leading The Vibe’, and the audience gets to eavesdrop on honest and real conversations, soundtracked by a personally curated playlist featuring some of Tems’ favourite songs and artists.

Watch the trailer here.

On how she developed the sow title ‘Leading Vibe’, Tems said, “Leading Vibe is really what it says: leading the vibe and creating opportunities for people, creating an alternative, and helping people navigate life. It’s helping people to become leaders, helping people to find their own voice, their own sound, their own thing—and to get the best of life.” In her own words, she explained the purpose of the show by saying “Leading Vibe Radio’ is really aimed at talking about real things, shining a light on women, artists, and creatives that are finding their way, finding their voice, and talking about how to be good soil—something that greatness can grow out of.”

Leading Vibe Radio with Tems will air biweekly on Saturdays on Apple Music 1 at 5:00p.m. Kenyan time beginning April 2nd.

Listen live for free at or anytime on-demand with an Apple Music subscription at apple.co/_LeadingVibe