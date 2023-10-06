Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss embracing a spiritual state while recording her new song “Me & U”, how she stays balanced in the face of her success, what it was like to work on the “Wakanda Forever” soundtrack, and tease new music.

About Being In A Spiritual State While Creating New Single “ME & U”…

So funny thing is I actually created this in 2021. It was around the time I shot the video for Essence, and when I heard it, I just went into a trance and I was having a conversation with God about… I’m not sure what it was, I was just in a trance, and I didn’t remember what I had done until I recorded it, but it really was just about the conversation surrounding commitment and faith. I think when you create anything, period, you’re tapping into something spiritual because you’re creating something from nothing. I think music is very spiritual no matter what it sounds like, no matter where it’s from, no matter whether it’s acknowledged or not. I think music always has an energy and I just want to be as honest as I can in my music.

About How She Maintains Balance And Stays True To Herself In The Face Of Her Success…

I think just this whole journey has taught me so much just about learning how to find balance in your life and not being afraid, having courage, being brave to be you. It does change your art because when you’re used to be alone before and now you’re not alone and used to have no one, now you have people. So people could influence you in so many ways. And I think it’s just finding the time to gather yourself as much as possible so you stay in tune with who you are to why you even want to be here in the first place. I think that’s important for sure. I feed myself with truth and I pray a lot, but I think just attaining knowledge and gaining understanding is how you stay grounded. Because when things are happening, if you allow yourself to get lost in the source, then… So I just feed myself on truth all the time.

About What It Was Like To Be A Part Of The Wakanda Forever Soundtrack And Her Song With Rihanna “Lift Me Up”…

It was a new experience for sure. I think the fact that just one song, we recorded that song in Lagos, can be so… I don’t know, just suddenly getting all these acknowledgements and it’s definitely a humbling experience as well because you have to then look at yourself, look around, be like, “What’s going on?” Find yourself, man. It was really great though. Everybody’s really great.

About new album

Well, I can’t give out too much. Sometimes you make plans and things don’t always go according to those plans and so you have to replan. So yeah, things like that have been happening, but very exciting.

What I’m going to say is after this, after now, it’s coming. There’s no break anymore. I’m not on break, I’m not doing… I’ve taken the time I needed and yeah, this thing’s coming so don’t worry about that yet.