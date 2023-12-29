It is no secret that Afrobeats and Amapiano continue to dominate beyond the continent’s borders and the two genres have made it Barack Obama’s favourite music list of 2023.

The former president shared his eclectic list of favourite songs of the year on his official Instagram on Friday.

The songs included newcomer and South African Tyla with her hit song “Water”, Tems’ “Me & U” Asake and Olamide’s “Amapiano”, Davido & Musa Keys’ “Unavailable” and Burna Boy’s collaboration with 21 Savage “Sitting on top of the world.”

Beyond Africa, the list also included “On My Mama” by Victoria Monét, “Crazy Love” by Rita Wilson and Keith Urban and “La Bebé (Remix)” by Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma.

There was also “Cobra” by Megan Thee Stallion, “The Returner” by Allison Russell, and Zach Bryan’s “I Remember Everything” featuring Kacey Musgraves and more.

Obama also included Beyoncé’s “America Has A Problem” which features rapper Kendrick Lamar.

He captioned the post with, “Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out.”

It’s become an annual tradition for Obama to share his favourite books, movies and music of the year. He also does seasonal picks, like his summer playlists.