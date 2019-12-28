Ten arrested in connection with stolen mobile phones in Nairobi

Ten people have been arrested following a security crackdown that led to the recovery of 150 cellphones and five laptops in the capital on Saturday morning.

The sting operation led police officers to Mang’ hotel along Nairobi’s Rescourse road where they recovered the stolen items.

Nairobi central OCPD Mark Wanjala said the culprits are members of an organized criminal gang that has been terrorizing the city residents.

Wanjala called on members of the public whose phones and laptops were stolen to report at the central police station to identify their gadgets.

Among those arrested are aliens of different nationalities whom police believe collude with locals to sell stolen items to unsuspecting Nairobi residents.

The suspect will remain in custody until Monday when they will be arraigned in court.

Police are now calling on members of the public to be cautious not to fall prey to marauding criminals.