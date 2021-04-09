Ten high school boys arrested after breaking into girls’ dormitory

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers in Nakuru have arrested ten students from Anestar Bahati Boys after they broke into a girl’s dormitory in the nearby Anestar Precious Girls Secondary School on Thursday night.

According to DCI, the boys who are sitting for the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and whose mission still remains unclear, had sneaked out of their school in their numbers and gained access to the girls’ dormitory under the cover of darkness.

Officers from Githioro Police Station responded swiftly and rushed to the school after the girls raised alarm.

” But not even the arrival of our men would scare away the defiant boys who kept hovering around the dormitory forcing one of the officers to fire a round in the air to scare them away.” Said DCI

The officers managed to arrest ten of them, as others escaped in the dead of the night.

The arrested were placed in custody at Dundori Patrol Base, pending further action.