Ten passengers escape unscathed after plane crash at Lichota Airstrip in Migori

Ten passengers narrowly escaped death after their plane crashed during takeoff at Lichota Airstrip in Migori.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. Monday, Z. Boskovic Air Charters Ltd. reported that their aircraft, registration number 5Y-ZBW, was involved in an incident during takeoff.

The aircraft, which was carrying 10 passengers and one crew member, did not result in any fatalities or injuries, according to the company’s statement.

Z. Boskovic Air Charters Ltd. has confirmed that they are working closely with relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the crash.

They are actively monitoring the situation and have promised to provide further updates as more information becomes available.