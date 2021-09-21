Ten passengers feared dead in lake Victoria after boat capsizes

Two passengers were confirmed dead, while eight others are still missing after a boat they were sailing capsized in Lake Victoria.

Six people were rescued during the incident near Pier Beach within Homa-Bay town when travelling to Ndhuru beach in Mbita Sub County Tuesday evening.

The boat is said to have capsized 400 meters away from the beach due to suspected overloading.

According to Homa-Bay town Chief Joshua Ochogo, the two bodies include that of a woman and a one and half year old minor who were retrieved during the rescue mission by fishermen who responded to the passengers distress call.

Ochogo said the six passengers who were rescued were taken to Homa-Bay county Referral Hospital for treatment while the two bodies were moved to the mortuary at the same facility.

He called for calm saying a search mission for the eight other passengers is ongoing amid fears that they could have drowned.