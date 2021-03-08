At least ten Lawmakers accused of fanning chaos in the just concluded by-elections in Western and Rift Valley regions are Monday expected to appear before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

The commission which summoned them on Saturday is also threatening to push for their removal from office for contravening Chapter 6 of Constitution on leadership and integrity.

The ten lawmakers include Homa Bay woman representative Gladys Wanga, Malindi Mp Aisha Jumwa, Mount Elgon member of parliament Fred Kapondi and Mumias East MP Ben Washiali.

Others are Senators Cleophas Malala of Kakamega county, nominated senator Millicent Omanga, Kiminni MP Dr Chris Wamalwa, Charles Were of Kasipul Kabondo and Feisal Abdallah of Msambweni.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia said the commission with the aid of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has also launched a manhunt for goons who frog marched and insulted a female electoral officer in Matungu constituency.

On Saturday, NCIC Chair Rev. Dr. Samuel Kobia said his commission had recommended to the EACC to seek a legal mandate from the Judiciary to remove from office leaders who violate Chapter Six of the constitution.

“These summons do not just indicate our intention to investigate and prosecute but rather also indicate the plan of the Commission to stop the unethical from occupying office,” said Rev. Dr. Samuel Kobia.

NCIC has also asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to probe and blacklist such political leaders to ensure that they never attain a certificate of good conduct.

In addition, NCIC has written to the Registrar of Political Parties requesting that various political parties initiate disciplinary action against their rogue members.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and MPs Didmas Barasa, Wilson Kogo, and Nelson Koech were not included in the list because their matter is already in court.

Meanwhile, former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa is Monday expected to be presented in court for allegedly assaulting an electoral official in Matungu.

Echesa was arrested on Friday after he presented himself before the Matungu Police Station at 4pm.

Earlier on Friday, Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai had issued an ultimatum to Echesa to surrender to police by 1pm or risk being considered an armed and dangerous suspect on the run.