Tenants evacuated after seven-storey building in Kasarani develops huge cracks

Officials from the National Construction Authority(NCA) are looking for the owner of a seven-storied building in Clay City Kasarani area after it was declared unsafe.



According to NCA, an examination of the building revealed it had extensive structural cracks with six columns at the foundation on one side of the longer grid disturbed by deep excavation works in the adjacent development. The deep excavation had been conducted last night.

Arising from the deep excavation, NCA says the building started to settle, causing huge structural cracks at the foundation. The doors couldn’t shut and the building appeared to lean on one side.

Following the development, all the residents in the existing building were immediately evacuated and the building marked as unsafe and cordoned off.

Investigations have commenced to establish further information and details after it emerged that the new development is not registered with NCA.