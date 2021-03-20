The album comes after the global success of Teni’s collaboration with Davido on the single “For You”

Nigerian superstar Teni the entertainer has released her hotly anticipated debut album Wondaland, out yesterday (19th March) via Platoon. The album follows the global success of Teni’s collaboration with Davido on the single “For You” which so far has accrued over 14M streams and is currently the number 1 song in Nigeria. It also topped charts on Apple Music Nigeria, Audiomack and The Triller Chart Nigeria and debuted top 10 on Official UK Afrobeats Chart Top 20.

Wondaland is a sprawling 17-track release that opens with “Maja”, an idyllic track that combines birdsong, delicate piano chords and Teni’s hushed tones. Her acclaimed recent single featuring Davido ‘For You’ also features on the album. Lead track “Moslado” ups the dancefloor energy with some vibrant percussion. Further highlights come in the form of the joyful “Hustle”, seductive vibes of “100 Meters.”

You can also watch the Wondaland VR experience here.

Having worked on the project for two years across 7 cities around the world – London, New York, Dubai, Orlando, Ondo, Lagos and Abuja – Teni sees the album as a labour of love.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Speaking about the album Teni says, “I wanted to do an album that anyone from my mother’s hometown in Ondo or my dad’s in Ekiti to Osaka, Japan can pick up and be entertained, inspired and educated. You can’t record your debut album again so I ensured Wondaland will be that album I would listen to in 20 years and it will still sound just as fresh. I wanted to make an evergreen record that represented my roots, showed my growth and where I am heading because I believe this is just the beginning of great things to come.”

She continues, “It’s an album that doesn’t sound like anything you have ever heard not just because it’s coming from an African artiste but because it’s just pure and unadulterated music from the bottom of my heart. I have been working on this album for 2 years across 7 cities in the world – London, New York, Orlando, Dubai, Ondo, Lagos and Abuja. However, I was able to finish the album during the lockdown… I want to see old and young people shed a tear, laugh, dance and relate and see themselves in the songs and the videos to come. Welcome to my Wondaland.”

Tell Us What You Think