Tens of thousands gather for major Hong Kong rally

Tens of thousands of pro-democracy campaigners have gathered in Hong Kong for another day of protests, amid increasingly severe warnings by the Beijing government.
A march on Saturday was peaceful, but demonstrators and police have clashed frequently over the past 10 weeks.
The protests were sparked by an extradition bill, which has since been suspended by the Hong Kong government.
China has condemned the unrest as “behaviour that is close to terrorism”.
The protest organisers, the Civil Rights Human Front, were denied authorisation for a march through the city, but police have allowed Sunday’s demonstration in Victoria Park.
The Civil Rights Human Front has called for the protest to be peaceful.
