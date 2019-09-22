Tension high in Garissa- Tana River over border ownership

Tension remains high in Garissa and Tana River counties over common border ownership following a move by the Tana River County administration to construct ward administration offices among other facilities on the contested area.

The area in question is a three-mile-long river strip separating the two counties, which also doubles as a water source and pasture.

The long-simmering border dispute between Garissa and Tana River Counties has taken another twist after the latter went ahead and constructed ward administration offices, Early child development classrooms and health centres in the areas of Mansabubu and Nanighi in Fafi constituency and Abalatiro and Masalani in Ijara constituency.

Both Garissa and Tana River counties claim these areas.

Following the developments, Garissa deputy county secretary Abdirashid Mohamed expressed concern on the motives of the latest move by Tana River County and said the developments were likely to cause a break in the fragile peace between the two communities living side by side along the disputed boundary.

Elsewhere, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has been urged to take action on leaders from Isiolo County who are said to be behind periodic tensions along the Garissa-Isiolo border that have so far claimed 20 lives over the past two years.