Tension high in Kapedo after bandit attack

Written By: Kamuche Menza

A senior GSU officer was shot dead during the attack

Tension is high in Kapedo on the Baringo-Turkana border after a General Service Unit officer was killed in a banditry attack in the volatile region.

Confirming the incident, Baringo county police commander Robinson Ndhiwa said a GSU Operation Commander was shot dead by armed bandits in an ambush at Ameyen area.

This latest insecurity incident is said to have occurred a few minutes after a peace baraza and food distribution exercise in Kapedo that was carried out by GSU officers.

He said the officers were ambushed at Ameyen Area which is about 7kms from Kapedo on their way back to the camp.

The ambush comes barely a week after a middle-aged man was killed by bandits who attacked Kapedo following the theft of hundreds of livestock from a neighbouring community.

