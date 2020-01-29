Tension high in Kapedo as one more person is killed

Daring armed bandits Wednesday shot dead one person at Kasagon junction in Baringo North, as Rift Valley Coordinator, George Natembea led a security meeting in the neighbouring Tiaty Sub-county.

Samuel Chepkok, a motorist, met his death while taking his son to school after an unknown number of bandits attacked him killing him on the spot.

Tension is high in Baringo North and Tiaty constituencies following the killing which led to the locals barricading the roads.

The killing comes a day after three people including a police officer were killed by bandits following an ambush at a bridge in Kapedo on Monday evening.

Several other people were left with serious injuries during the ambush. Natembeya issued a stern warning to the bandits in the region that their days are numbered.

He disclosed that an operation to mop up illegal firearms in Baringo and Samburu counties would be conducted.

Leaders from the region led by area MP William Kamket condemned the attacks urging the community to live with their neighbours in harmony adding that the government should sack all chiefs who are abetting the vice.