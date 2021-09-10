Tension high in Kiamaiko after 17-year old is shot dead by police

A 17-year-old boy, Haila Asanake, has been shot dead after a scuffle ensued between police officers and civilians in the Kiamaiko area.

The incident which happened at 5.30 pm on Thursday was reported by one Branu Boke Cheme, a cousin to the diseased.

According to a police incident report, officers drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Pangani were on mobile patrol when they encountered a suspicious motor vehicle Reg. No. KCW 777G.

The officers then stopped the vehicle. Upon alighting from his car, a scuffle ensued which caused a commotion.

Members of the public then allegedly started to mobilise and throw stones at the officers prompting them to shoot into the air to scatter the masses.

The report further says that it is at this point that a stray bullet shot Asanake who was then rushed to Jumia Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

A postmortem exam will be run at Kenyatta University Mortuary before the burial.

In March 2020, a similar incident also occurred in the Kiamaiko area after Yassin Hussein Moyo who was only 13 years old was shot in the stomach as police were enforcing the Covid-19 curfew.