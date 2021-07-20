Tension high in Samburu after killing of three herders

Tension is high in Samburu North, Marti area following the killing of three herders and hundreds of cattle stolen.

The bodies were transported by police to Samburu County referral hospital in Maralal town.

While confirming the incident Samburu County Commissioner Abdrisac Jaldesa assured the herders that national government has launched efforts to recover the stolen cattle so that they can be returned to the owners to avoid incidences of revenge attacks.

“As a security committee we want to ensure that those cattle that were stolen yesterday and goats that had been stolen in the previous day are recovered,” he said.

Samburu County Governor Moses Lenolkulal, Samburu North MP Alois Lentoimaga, Women Representative Maison Leshoomo, Senator Steve Lelegwe and Samburu East Mp Jackson Lekumontare among other leaders visited the affected families at Marti.

They asked the herders to live in peace and wait upon government to recover their stolen livestock.

“We have left it go Government to go recover the 600 cattle that had been stolen and we are still here urging our people to live in peace and wait upon government,” Ms Leshoomo said.

Lenolkulal asked the Government to ensure families of the two deceased herders have found justice as names of suspects have been handed over to the police.

Mr Lentoimaga blamed police officers for being reluctant to prevent cattle rustling and even recover stolen livestock in the area.

“Police officers who have been deployed here are not enforcing laws to ensure peace and cohesion, livestock are being stolen and it looks like a normal thing for them,” he said.

Lekumontare asked government to move with speed to recover the stolen cattle as the incident has left families without food