Tension remains high in Bamburi following gang attack

The government has been challenged to intensify the war on criminal gangs operating in Mombasa in the wake of Monday night’s gang attack in Bamburi that left 13 people nursing serious wounds.

Mombasa Deputy Governor William Kingi says security agents should deal ruthlessly with those intent on disrupting public order.

Tension remains high in Bamburi, Nyali constituency following an attack by a criminal gang at Naivas Centre and Lake View area on Monday evening.

The knife-wielding youth attacked people in the area leaving 13 people nursing injuries.

Speaking while he paid a visit to 11 people recuperating at the Coast General Hospital, Kingi said incidents of criminality presents a major threat to the region’s economy.

“Security agencies need to be tough when dealing with criminal elements so as to restore the confidence of the general public, visitors and the business community” he said and urged the residents to cooperate with the police as they fight crime.

Kingi announced that the county government will waive the medical bills of all those injured in the gruesome gang attack.

Coast General Hospital Chief Administrator Iqbal Khandwalla said 11 people with stab wounds were brought to the facility adding that six have since been discharged.

“The five still admitted in our wards are responding well to treatment and they are out of danger,” said Khandwalla when he received the county administration team.

Inua Mama Jenga Taifa Mashinani Mombasa Chapter Chief Executive Officer Gladys Chepkorir called on members of the public to take a more proactive role in promoting security.