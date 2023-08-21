Teresia Odoo wins Uganda Airlines Golf tournament at Nyali

Coast veteran lady golfer Teresia Odoo overcame a moody state to triumph in the Uganda Airlines Golf tournament played at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club Course in Mombasa County.

Playing off hand 17, Odoo who is also a former lady Captain of the Club and the current Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Coast representative carded an excellent score of 43 points to emerge the overall winner.

She was awarded a trophy and an Economy class return ticket, Mombasa-Entebbe (Uganda) by the

Uganda Airlines who were the sponsor of the day long 18 holes stable ford tournament under their theme “Fly the Crane to the Pearl of Africa”

The tourney which featured more than 40 Kenyan Parliamentarians with their Ugandan colleagues was graced with a total of 150 golfers from the home Club, Coast Golf Clubs and others from across the Country.

Handicap 2 William Kaguta was the Best Gross winner on a four over par 75 gross and the handicap 18 Sanjay Kotecha emerged the Men winner with a count back score of 40 points.

Kotecha had tied on the same score with men runners up placed handicap 9 Omar Lewa and taking the third slot on 39 points was handicap 19 Sammy.M.Kamau.

Jung Lee playing off handicap 22 survived on count back to claim the Lady’s title on 39 points and won herself a trophy, some goodies and an economy class return ticket Mombasa-Entebbe, courtesy of the sponsor.

She closed the day on the same score with handicap 9 Susan Stokes and Lawyer Divinah Ongaki playing off handicap 24 returned 34 points to sit third.

The best senior prize with 37 points and junior prize with 41 points were won by handicap 24 Ijaz Sheikh and Aydan Jamal respectively.

Handicap 32 Rose Mudibo brought 39 points to carry the Guest title and Mombasa Radio journalist cum golfer Joan Kimani playing off handicap 47 was the high handicapper’s winner on 38 points

Dimple Kimani playing off handicap 23 won the first nine prize on a count back score of 22 points while the second nine prize with the same points went to handicap 25 Dr.Dinesh Soni on the same score. Handicap 30 Hon.Josephat Tumwesigye from Uganda parliament managed 17 points from both nine to fly back home with the Piga Mingi prize.