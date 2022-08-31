Tergat and Komen inducted into Van Damme Memorial Race hall of fame

Five time World Cross country champion Paul Tergat and Daniel Komen have been inducted into the Van Damme Memorial race half of fame for their outstanding performances in the Belgium race in previous editions.

Tergat,the president of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, NOC-K took part in the Memorial seven times and won three times. In 1997, the Kenyan set a new world record in the 10,000 meters in the King Baudouin Stadium. He also triumphed at that distance in Brussels in 1998 and 2000.

Tergat is also the twice Olympic silver medalist in the 10,000m and the twice silver medalsit at the world Athletics Championship 1997 and 1999.

Tergat, now 53, also excelled as a cross-country runner and (half) marathon runner. He became world champion in cross-country winning it five times, twice world champion in half marathon and in 2003 he set a world marathon record in Berlin with 2:04:55.

46-year-old Daniel Komen a former world champion in 5,000m took part in the Memorial six times and recorded two victories at the Heysel, culminating in his world record in the 5000 meters in 1997, the year in which he also became world champion at that distance.

It was the same year that 1997 that Tergat also set a new world record in 10,000 at the memorial race.

Those 1997 world records have long since been taken off the tables – Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei currently holds both world records – but Daniel Komen is still the world record holder in the 3000 meters in 2022. His time of 7:20.67 in 1996 in Rieti, Italy, is still standing 26 years later.