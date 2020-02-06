Tergat: Kenya stands chance to bag more medals in Olympics

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) President Paul Tergat believes that Kenya stands a chance of bagging more medals at the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan and finish among the top ten.

Kenya finished 15th at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio Brazil with a total of 13 medals, 6 gold, 6 silver, and a single bronze medal, but Tergat is hopeful of a better performance in Tokyo.

The national women volleyball team and the rugby sevens teams have already booked their place at the summer games set to be held from the 24th of July to 9th August and Tergat is confident they will be among the medallists.

Tergat was speaking today in New York while witnessing the unveiling of the Team Kenya kit for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics which brought memories of his outstanding performance at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics as well as the 2000 Sydney Games.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tergat said that the Kenyan colours represented by the newly designed kit were synonymous with Kenya’s success at the Olympics as the Kenyan athletes have colorfully dominated the track and boxers have left a mark in the ring.

NOC-K will launch the full range of the Kenyan kit in April in Nairobi.