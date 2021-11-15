Terror convicts on the loose after Kamiti ‘prison break’

Authorities in Kenya have launched a manhunt into terror convicts said to be on the run after breaking free from confinement Monday.

Amid concern over the 1am escape from Kamiti Maximum Prison, police have placed a huge cash reward on the three, described as ‘dangerous’, to anyone providing intel that will lead to their arrest.

“They are suspected to be members of a terrorist Cell planning to attack yet to be identified place,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigates indicated Monday evening.

The three are Mohamed Ali Abikar, Musharaf Abdalla, and Joseph Juma Odhiambo.

“A reward of Sh60 Million will be offered to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the following three terror suspects, who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison today at 1am,” DCI said

Police say Musharaf Abdalla Akhulunga alias Zarkawi was arrested on 30th September 2012, over his participation in a failed attempt to conduct a terrorist attack targeting Parliament Buildings.

Zarkawi hails from Ekero area of Mumias in Kakamega County.

“He was charged with possession of explosives, ammunition and firearms.” the DCI said

Mohamed Ali Abikar on the other hand was involved in the Garissa University attack on 2nd April 2015, according to the police.

The third convict, Joseph Juma Odhiambo alias Yusuf was arrested on 21st November 2019 at Bulla Hawa in Somalia while attempting to enlist with the Al-Shabaab.

Kshs.20,000,000 bounty has been placed on each of the runaway terror convicts who have since been placed on Kenya’s ‘Most Wanted’ list.

“Information on their whereabouts can be channeled through hotline number 0800722203. This information will be held in confidence.” The DCI noted in the appeal.