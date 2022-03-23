The driver of two Cuban doctors abducted on their way to work on April 12, 2019, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the first count of a terrorism act.

Isaack Ibrein Robow who was the Mandera County government driver was accused that jointly with others not before court, he committed a terrorist act that resulted in the death of constable Mutundo Katambo.

“On the 12th April, 2019 at around 0900hrs in Mandera town, jointly with others not before the court committed a terrorist act which resulted in the death of No. 2015076523 APC Mutundo Kitambo attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) Mandera East Sub-County and deployed on escort of Dr Assel Herrera Correa and Dr Landy Rodriguez Hernandez both Cuban doctors seconded t the Madera County Referral Hospital,” stated the charge sheet stated.

He was also sentenced for 25 years for the second count of kidnapping and taking hostage of Herrera and Hernandez.

“On the 12th April, 2019 at around 0900hrs in Mandera town, jointly with others not before the court in committing in terrorism act while being the driver of motor vehicle GKA 221U,Toyota Hilux, facilitated the kidnapping and hostage taking of Dr Assel Herrera Correa and Dr Landy Rodriguez Hernandez in contravention of the said act,” added the charge sheet.

Isaack was also sentenced for 15years for 3rd count of aiding and abetting a terrorist act.

“On or before 12th April 2019, jointly with others not before court aided and abetted the commission of a terrorist act to wit kidnapping and hostage of Dr Assel Herrera Correa and Dr Landy Rodriguez Hernandez which also resulted in the death of No. 2015076523 APC Mutundo Kitambo attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) Mandera East Sub-County.

He also was given 1 year imprisonment for the fourth count of obtaining registration by false pretense.

” On or about 6th July 2000 at Mandera Central District Registrar office within Mandera County being a Somali national, willfully and by false pretenses procured registration as a Kenyan citizen and you were issued with a Kenyan identity card number 22429052 in the names of Issack Ibrein Robow.”

He was also sentenced to six months for being unlawfully present in Kenya.

“ On the 12th April 2019 in Mandera township within Mandera County, being a Somali National, you were found being unlawfully present in Kenya in that you did not possess a valid document authorizing you to remain in the county.