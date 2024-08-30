Tessie Mudavadi urges youth to exploit online platforms for business, jobs

The spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary Tessie Mudavadi has called youth in the country to exploit online platforms to do business and create jobs and wealth for a robust economy.

Mudavadi says social media, while ubiquitously used for information and entertainment, can as well help savvy users to develop and expand markets for skills and products produced locally for gainful income.

She was speaking in Nakuru during the launch of Ushirika Wema initiative that brought together more than 1,000 young entrepreneurs drawn from various parts of Nakuru County in a capacity building programme in commerce and innovation.

The youthful participants ply various trades in manufacturing, Information and Communication Technology, transport and hospitality sectors.

Mudavadi noted that youth are key participants in Kenya`s quest for a middle income economy by the year 2030 saying innovation and networking are key levers to this goal.

Echoing her sentiments, Nakuru County Trade, Cooperatives and Tourism Executive Committee Member Stephen Kuria urged young people to take advantage of available trading facilities that have been established by the County Government and tax breaks to improve their livelihoods.

Kuria said besides trading infrastructure, the County Government of Nakuru has allocated Ksh.100 Million in this financial year to support startups of youth and women in the County.