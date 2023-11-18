Tessy Mudavadi donates 10 incubators to selected hospitals in Western Kenya

The spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary Tessy Mudavadi has donated 10 incubators to four western Kenya counties to promote the health care services in the region.

Mrs Mudavadi donated the equipment to mark the World Prematurity Day on Friday.

Four incubators were donated to Vihiga county; two at Itando Mission Hospital in Sabatia sub county and two at the County Referral Hospital in Mbale town, Vihiga sub county.

Speaking at Itando mission hospital when she handed over the incubators the from Mudavadi Memorial Foundation Trust Fund (MMFTF) Mrs Mudavadi stated that Kakamega, Bungoma and Busia counties would each receive two units.

She said the incubators and baby warmers would go a long way in enabling premature babies to have a conducive environment for maturing.

“The women in the childbearing age should be given appropriate reproductive health education so as to enable them to take proper care of themselves during pregnancy,” she observed.

Vihiga county Deputy Governor (DG)Wilberforce Kitiezo said through the provision of health information and improved services, premature births have dropped from 339 in 2022 to 243 this year.

Kitiezo urged expectant mothers to regularly visit the health facilities so as to be able to receive the necessary assistance and care.