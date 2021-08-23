619 test positive as 31 succumb to Covid-19

619 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 4,647 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 229,628.

The positivity rate is now 13.3% with cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,316,674.

According to a statement Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said, out of the cases 606 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners with 311 being females and 308 males.

“The youngest is a three-year-old baby while the oldest is 93 years.” Read the statement.

1,437 patients have recovered from the disease with 1,318 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 119 are from various health facilities countrywide.

The CS noted that the total recoveries now stand at 213,473 of whom 172,252 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 41,221 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, 31 patients have succumbed to Covid-19, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in July and August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,528.

A total of 2,004 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 8,292 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Kagwe said, 170 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 99 of whom are on ventilatory support and 71 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 804 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 741 of them in general wards and 63 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of August 22nd, 2021, a total of 2,412,209 vaccines had been administered across the country.

Of these, total first doses were 1,631,022 while second doses were 781,187. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 47.9% with the majority being males at 55% while females were at 45%.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 2.9%.

This even as Kenya Monday morning received 880,460 doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from United States of America as war against Covid-19 intensifies.

This is the first shipment of 1.76 million doses donated by the United States via COVAX facility and is the first time that Moderna vaccines have been received in Kenya.

Moderna vaccine is the 2nd vaccine to be deployed in Kenya with Pfizer vaccine scheduled to be delivered in the country next month.

