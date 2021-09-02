Covid-19: 970 test positive as positivity rate hits 12.2pc

970 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 7,940 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 237,851.

The positivity rate is now at 12.2% with cumulative tests so far conducted being at 2,388,858.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases 940 are Kenyans while 30 are foreigners with 489 being males and 481 females.

The youngest is an eight-month-old child while the oldest is 97 years.

“Unfortunately, 7 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on August, 31st 2021 pushing the cumulative fatalities to 4,746.” Said CS Kagwe in a statement.

Adding that: “612 patients have recovered from the disease with 502 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 110 are from various health facilities countrywide.”

Total recoveries now stand at 224,882 of whom 182,233 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 42,649 are from various health facilities countrywide.

A total of 1,874 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,379 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

143 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 98 of whom are on ventilatory support and 39 on supplemental oxygen with 6 patients under observation.

Another 757 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 684 of them in general wards and 73 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of September 1st, 2021, a total of 2,807,945 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 2,000,285 while second doses are 807,660.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 40.4% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.96%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Others 241,989, Aged 58 years and above 240,293, Health Workers 134,576, Teachers 123,066 while Security Officers are at 67,736.

Meanwhile, a consignment of 459,300 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in the country from the Canadian government.

Speaking after receiving the consignment at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache lauded the Canadian government for the good gesture saying the jab will go a long way in intensifying the war against Covid 19 pandemic.

The plane carrying the AstraZeneca vaccine touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at around 7am Thursday morning.

