932 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 9,424 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases at 233,801.

The positivity rate is now 9.9%, cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,352,240.

Out of the new cases 909 are Kenyans while 23 are foreigners with 473 being males and 459 females.

The youngest is an 11-month-old infant while the oldest is 100 years.

31 patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them in the last 24 hours while 30 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in July and August 2021 pushing the cumulative fatalities to 4,666.

A total of 1,953 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 8,022 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Friday, 1,457 patients have recovered from the disease with 1,309 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 148 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 218,228 of whom 176,349 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 41,879 are from various health facilities.

161 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 108 of whom are on ventilatory support and 49 on supplemental oxygen. Four patients are under observation.

Another 699 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 627 of them in general wards and 72 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of August 26th, 2021, a total of 2,693,039 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,894,240 while second doses are 798,799.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 42.2% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.93%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 238,595, Others 238,422 Health Workers 133,423, Teachers 121,552 while Security Officers are at 66,807.