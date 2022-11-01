Tetra Pak’s innovative prism pack nominated for Afristar awards

Tetra Pak has been nominated for the Afristar 2022 Awards for its innovative carton design, Prisma Aseptic 500ml pack.

Tetra Pak Head of Communications for East and West Africa Stella Ondimu said being a finalist in the Gold Pack category, the firm will further spur more creativity and ingenuity to explore new systems and processes that will enhance the packaging of products to ensure they reach end consumer in good condition.

“The Tetra Pak Prisma design is the first ever environmentally sustainable water pack that offers a completely new experience to the consumer. It was used recently by over 2000 runners from across Africa and around the world who participated in the prestigious Lewa Marathon,” said Ondimu.

The packaging category is judged based on application, execution, innovation, creative design, marketing and technology applied for packaging produced in Africa.

Additionall, judges take into account imported technology, components and constituents and look specifically for African input in the creation of packaging.

“Tetra Pak Prisma met all these conditions and more and that probably explains why it has been shortlisted. We are hoping to ultimately win at the finals,” added Ondimu.

The pack has been developed majorly to reduce carbon footprint by removing plastics in the environment. It is also made mainly from paper, a renewable material certified by Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) which ensures wood fibre used is sourced from responsible managed forests and other controlled sources.