Tetu is the Kenyan musician you’re not listening to but should

Tetu Shani is a Kenyan singer-songwriter who recently released two EPs. He emerged onto the Kenyan music scene in 2014 at the age of 28 when he wrote his first song “Round and Round”. Over the years he has gone on to win a silver medal at the Global Music Awards, opened for Grammy Award winner Joss Stone and featured on CNN’s African Voices as one of Africa’s trendsetters.

If you’re intrigued, you should begin with his debut album released in July of this year. Produced and mixed by M3, Tetu Shani’s quarantine album is full of alternative, quirky and melodic sounds and yet unique but almost familiar; telling the story of the pitfalls of too much time and the consequences of love. The album called Just Because We Fight Doesn’t Mean We’re Broken – JBWFDMWB, in short, was written and recorded in his best friend’s living room during the initial stages of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Most recently, he released his second album, Live at Kwetu, a live recording EP recorded at Kwetu Space Nairobi. The 6-track EP is a celebration and a longing for the return of live performances, a sentiment expressed by many Kenyan artists since the Coronovirus pandemic brought almost everything to a standstill. It was released in October.

You can listen to Tetu’s music here.

